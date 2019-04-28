Resources More Obituaries for Doreen Lidgate Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Doreen Lidgate

Obituary Condolences Flowers Doreen Lidgate



1925 ~ 2019



You don't see the word "plucky" in an obituary any more. Except this one.



From the get-go, Doreen had more heart in a small body than anyone could imagine. She carved her way through life with not only boundless courage, curiosity and a wry sense of humor, but also with graciousness - a touch of class and kindness combined. To know her was to know a kind of "throw back" to an earlier time, which endeared her to everyone who ever met her.



She was born in Seattle, where she lived for decades until she moved to Sequim, which she truly loved.



She started fooling around with piano lessons as a kid, and was so accomplished at it that her parents gave her a Steinway piano at the age of 16. She took that piano with her every place she ever lived, ultimately including the Sherwood Assisted Living Home, where she played songs before dinner in the last days of her time on this planet.



After graduating from college, she became a teacher at Saint Nicholas School for Girls (later merged with Lakeside School) in Seattle, and led the music and typing and other classes, all the while teaching young women how to behave. She eventually became the Headmistress of the School.



She then moved on, having earned her MBA in Librarianship at the University of Washington.



She worked for the Seattle Public Library, and finished her career at a distinguished engineer's office, managing their library and computers. She loved the owners and was very, very happy



there. But when she was asked how long it took her to get used to retirement (everyone present having said how hard it was to make the transition), she said, "A weekend."



And she went on to live yet more of her rich and fulfilling life. You can't think of Doreen without thinking of her closest friend, Celia Byrd, who passed away in 2018. They met in their late 40's as neighbors in the apartment building where Doreen was caring for her ailing mother, and Celia (a tall Texan who never lost her accent or her country ways) offered to help with the care. 43 years later they were still together - an unlikely match that endured to the surprising joy of them both - Doreen was always a world traveler, undaunted by new places. She would go by herself or with others, but always wanted to see what was out there.



Some of us were lucky enough to travel with her many times, to many places. And now, she has just gone on ahead to explore yet another one - if we are lucky, we'll catch up with her someday - Plucky lady, that Doreen -