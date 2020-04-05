Home

Dorina Craciun was born on March 4, 1964 to her parents in Fagaras, Romania. She passed away on February 11, 2020 in Issaquah, WA surrounded by her children, Elizabeth and Jonathan. Dorina was known to have a heart of gold, with a very strong spirituality in God. She immigrated to the United States in 1996, and finding her passion in being a caregiver and a mother. Dorina was a caregiver for so many people she loved, and was known to devote all her time in all the work she did. She was famous for making her soups and salads, and always had her trunk loaded with goodies that she would gift to everyone that she would care for, co-workers, and people in the communities she was apart of. She was also known for her funny jokes, her great sense of music, her collection of classical movies, and all her book collections she took pride in having. She was the best mom to her children, teaching them and raising them to becoming the adults they are now. She was loved by so many, we will all miss her dearly. "Forget me not", as she would always say, which was also one of her favorite flowers.

If you wish, donations in memory of Dorina can be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Seattle, 2100 Boyer Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020
