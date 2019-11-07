|
Doris DeKlyn Evans
Doris Evans (age 99) was born in La Crosse, WI on 8/6/1920 and died in Marysville, WA on 10/26/2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Bob W. Evans. They met in Rome, NY where she taught at NY School for the Deaf and he was stationed with the Army Air Corps. Married in 1944, they moved to CA in 1946 and to Bellevue in 1968.
Passionate about art, Doris served 25+ years as a docent at the Seattle Art Museum. She was a member of the First Congregational Church, Bellevue for 50+ years.
Devoted to family, she is survived by three children, their spouses, seven grandchildren, their four spouses, and nine great-grandchildren who loved her and will keep her memory alive.
A memorial service will be held
at First Congregational Church,
Bellevue, 11061 NE 2nd St,
Bellevue, WA 98004 on November 17th at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to The Sophia Way, a Bellevue non-profit that provides shelter to homeless women. See https://sophiaway.org. Or you may prefer to donate to the church to support its social justice activities.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019