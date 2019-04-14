Doris E. R. Berg



December 24, 1946 ~ April 11, 2019



Doris E. R. Berg was born on December 24, 1946 to Holocaust survivors Karl and Mizzi Fink. She spent the majority of her professional life as a Speech and Language Pathologist in the Seattle Public Schools after earning her Bachelors and Masters degrees from the University of Washington. After her retirement, she began volunteering at the Holocaust Center for Humanity in Seattle educating future generations about her family's experience and the history of the Holocaust. Doris cherished time spent with her immediate and extended family in NY, CA, FL & the Czech Republic. She loved spending her free time at Driftwood Shores on Camano Island with her dogs and family. Doris is survived by her two devoted children, Charlie Bess of NYC & Deborah Berg Cuenca of Oakland, CA;



daughters-in-law Stacy Bess and



Daniela Cuenca and grand-daughters Ryan and Hannah Bess whose B'not Mitzvah she attended last month in NYC. She is also survived by her fiance; Bruce Dodge, dear cousins Monica and Robert DiGiovanni, and lifelong best friends Judy and Joseph Schocken, and their respective families.



She was a spunky and free spirited woman who lived every day like it was her last. She will be missed by her family & friends.



A service will be held in Doris' memory at 11:00 a.m. on



Sunday, April 14, 2019 at



Butterworth Funeral Home



520 West Raye St., Seattle



Donations in Doris' memory can be made to the Holocaust Center for Humanity www.holocaustcenterseattle.org or Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019