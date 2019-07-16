Resources More Obituaries for Doris Wang Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Doris Elizabeth Wang

August 1, 1924 ~ May 16, 2019



Doris Elizabeth Wang was a smart, warm, wise and witty nurse, wife and mother who was always ahead of her time. Born in Palo Alto in 1924, she graduated from Palo Alto High School in 1942 at the peak of World War II, and joined the Cadet Nurse Corp, a nursing education program in the Bay Area (and the only World War II uniformed force not to be granted veteran's status) whose purpose was to help alleviate the nursing shortage which existed during the war.



In partnership with Bay Area universities and medical institutions, including Stanford and Children's Hospital, the Cadet Nurse Corp combined academic needs with clinical experience to train many young women on the west coast. Although Doris was then accepted into the Barnes Medical School of Anesthesiology, she unfortunately did not have the financial resources to enroll.



Doris worked as a Registered Nurse from 1945 to the mid 1990's. She married Joseph Wang in 1951 and worked at Western Gear in the Bay Area the 1950s, where she served as the registered nurse and human resources manager. She often reminded her friends and family that in those early days in her career, she made less than the janitor. She and Joseph moved to the Seattle area in 1965 with their four children. She spent the rest of her career in the Snoqualmie Valley working at Nelems Memorial Hospital, Weyerhaeuser and Echo Glenn.



Doris was a natural caretaker -



of children, family and community. She was intellectually curious and an excellent student with a zest for lifelong learning. Her siblings all agreed that she was by far the smartest member of the family.



With an incredible memory, Doris was passionate about watching the television show Jeopardy, which allowed her to engage in a competition of intellect every night, from the comfort of her own living room. In fact, nobody loved the show more than Doris did -



and when it was on, friends and family knew she should not be interrupted with phone calls.



Doris was deeply committed to her family, her friends, her work, her faith and her animals. She worked full-time and raised four children. She laughed easily and had a brilliant sense of humor. From an early age, she was passionate about birds. She grew up with a parrot named Poly and called any Blue Jay that stopped by her birdfeeder "her boyfriend." She loved her cat, The Good Guy, a 15-year-old feral that she adopted.



Doris's life's motto was - be grateful and take nothing for granted. She excelled at celebrating the present and appreciating the value of every experience, every day. She was a force of nature and she will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her.



Doris was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Wang, two very beloved brothers - Fred Peterson and Harry Peterson and grandson Colin Wang. She is survived by her sister in-law, Margaret Peterson, four children, Pete Wang, Alan Wang (Jacki Peterson), Joe (Booty) Wang (Theresa Rollins) and Jean Galbreath; grandchildren Tania Wang, Alex Wang, Kyle Galbreath, Ryan Galbreath, Tyler Galbreath, and Elise Wang; two great grandchildren and her large extended family.



The family will host a private memorial celebration for Doris' friends and family in Sammamish on July 18, 2019.



The family will host a private memorial celebration for Doris' friends and family in Sammamish on July 18, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society. Published in The Seattle Times from July 16 to July 17, 2019