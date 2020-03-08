|
|
Doris Erika Pierce
Doris (Dorry) Pierce passed away peacefully February 7, 2020 at Emerald Heights. Born in Detroit Michigan to Wilfrid and Erika Green May 15, 1929, Doris was the beloved wife of Keith Pierce with whom she shared 66 years of marriage. Doris is survived by her children Mark Pierce (Sue), Jann Pierce and Susan Pierce (Irene). Doris was the cherished grandmother of Sarah Pinney, Dana Ketter and Lisa Pierce, great grandmother of Josie Ketter, Daniel and Matthew Pinney. Doris also leaves all her beloved sisters: Lucie Selden, Nance Bigoff, Kris Moehlenkamp and Kandace Green.
Doris earned a Bachelor's Degree in Art from Wheaton College, IL and a Master's Degree in Teaching Art from Whitworth College, WA. She enjoyed a career in teaching spanning 28 years, especially those later years working with gifted children in Reno, NV. She was a painter, avid crafter and crocheter, sharing this passion with her grandchildren and students.
After her retirement in 1994, Doris and husband Keith devoted their time and energy to children, grandchildren and enjoyed their life with family at their cherished Priest Lake, ID cabin.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020