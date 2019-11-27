|
|
Doris Jean (Dibbern) Butryn
Memories Are
What Life Is Made Of
Doris Jean Butryn (Dibbern), born November 17, 1926 together with her twin sister, Eleanor Mae Bergman (Dibbern) Valley City, North Dakota passed peacefully, surrounded with love, November 18
2019 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle.
Born to Alfred David Dibbern & Mary Ursula Dibbern (Messner) on a bitter-cold November day, the 3-lb. twin girls were swaddled, laid together in a shoebox & placed on an open-oven door.
Preceded in death by her sidekick twin, 'Ellie,' & many years prior, older-beloved brother, Henry Arthur Dibbern.
Only six-years old when their mother passed away yet they held fond memories growing up in a loving environment, running around Valley City known as
'The Twins' & spending summers with their cousins on the farm.
Graduating high school Valley City, ND 1944, finding clerical work in Minneapolis 1945; much of her teen years she worried about her brother, a fighter pilot, listening nightly to the radio with a Nation consumed by WWII. May 8, 1945 when announced the War had ended she was one of 1,000's cheering in the streets of Minneapolis. 'It was the happiest day ever!'
Doris Married Henry P. Butryn 1950 in Minneapolis. Bringing two daughters into the World, shortly thereafter, they moved to Seattle, WA.
Mid 1970's she moved to Downtown Seattle reveling in a cosmopolitan lifestyle. Doris was known for her quick wit, love of her cat(s), & her 100's of custom-designed crafty creations; pure perfection & prolific! All who knew Doris have a piece(s) of her with them. Retired from Pettit Morry Insurance 1991/65 where she was proud to have worked & had many friends.
Survived by daughters, Barbara 'Barby' Jean Pell (Bob) - West Chester PA & Gail Louise Butryn (Mike) - Prescott AZ; grandsons, Michael Butryn Pell (Dianna)-Aberdeen NJ & Andrew Butryn Pell-Honey Brook PA; five great-grandchildren, Beckett & Bobby /
Ethan, Emily, & Evan. Beloved sister's children, Charles Bergman (Susan)-Steilacoom WA, Carole Bergman-Tacoma WA, Marilyn Parker (Bergman)-Graham WA, & cousin, Mary Jean Benner (Dibbern) (Jack)- Des Moines WA.
One cannot think of Doris & not include her twin. The two, first placed side by side in a shoebox were destined to be side by side throughout their lives and they were. After retiring, living 4-doors down the hall from one another on First Hill; feeling a greater sense of security, side by side, they traversed the streets of Seattle wherever the other needed to go; tickled to be often confuse one for the other. Proud to be from Valley City, ND; granddaughters of Dakota Territory Pioneers, they never tired of reminiscing of those far-away, by-gone days.
Dachshund puppies, buttered popcorn, Frank Sinatra,
Memories Are What Life Is Made Of
Heartfelt thanks to all at Park Place & Elder Place who made Doris' final-seven years so happy.
Love you Mom, Barby & Gail
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019