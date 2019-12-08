Home

Doris Mae Lusk Obituary
Doris Mae (DeVerna) Lusk

Holley, NY/Lebanon OH:

Doris M. Lusk, 85, passed away November 30, 2019. She was born December 19, 1933 in Aberdeen, Washington a daughter of the late William & Christine (Harder) DeVerna and had lived in the Holley, NY area most of her life. Dory served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. She loved horses and all kinds of animals big and small. Dory and her family enjoyed traveling and would drive out west every three years, taking a different route each time. She loved teaching children about horses at the Pony Club through the local 4H program.

Dory will be remembered as a kind, loving, caring, giving, strong willed, opinionated woman. She was predeceased by her loving husband Daniel in 2003 and several siblings. Doris is survived by her loving family, April Lusk of Rochester, NY, Daniel (Jacqui) Lusk of Lebanon, OH; grandchildren, Tyler (Keri) Shearer and Laci; great-grandchildren, Madison and Ryan; brothers, Melvin and Floyd DeVerna; brother-in-law, Bud Donner and several nieces, nephews, cousins. Per Dory, there will be no calling or services. Please make a donation to your local SPCA in memory of Dory.

Arrangements have been

entrusted to Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. Holley, NY

To share a special memory

of Dory, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019
