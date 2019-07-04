Doris McGougan



1922 ~ 2019



Doris passed away July 1, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Seattle to loving parents, Tom and Grace. She was a resident of the Boulevard Park area for 80 years. Doris moved to Panorama in Olympia in 2006.



She was the office manager at Boulevard Park Elementary School for ten years. She married the love of her life, John McGougan, in 1940. They established Mac's Arco Service Station and Garage on Mercer Island. Those were happy and successful years.



Doris was an avid gardener, gourmet cook, hiker, and good friend. She is survived by daughter, Judith (Carl); grandchildren, Cynthia and Carl Jr. (Julie). She also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



The family extends heartfelt appreciation to Kaiser Permanente, Providence St. Peter Hospital, and the caring staff at Panorama. A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements through Funeral Alternatives - Tumwater Published in The Seattle Times from July 4 to July 5, 2019