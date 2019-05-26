Doris Olson Warbington



Doris Olson Warbington. March 9, 1926 to April 17, 2019. A charismatic and prolific teacher and a loving person, she raised four children in West Seattle with her husband Lee Warbington. Born in Spring Valley, Minnesota, graduated Luther College, Iowa and the University of Washington, she taught French at Holy Rosary High School and then adult education all around Seattle, where she spent most of her life. She established the Lifetime Learning Center with her business partner and gave assertiveness training to women as feminism developed. She finished her career at Shoreline Community College at 80. She enjoyed family and friends, her Norwegian heritage, music, martinis, views of the water and Mt. Rainier, traveling, coffee, thrift stores, and a good laugh. Her four children, seven grandchildren, sister, nieces, nephews, and friends remember the many fun times when she gathered us together.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Phinney Neighborhood Center, Seattle, on June 20 at 1 pm.



Please see a longer tribute to Dorie at www.autumn-funerals-cremation.com Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019