Doris Rae (Dodie) Waggoner
Passed away on November 20, 2019. Doris was born in Seattle on August 27, 1944 to Rachel and Robert Waggoner and spent her early life in West Seattle. She graduated from the University of Washington, taught in the Kent School District then went on to pursue graduate degrees in the Mid-West. She also obtained a Masters degree of Divinity from Eden Theological Seminary and was an ordained United Church of Christ Minister, serving as an assistant pastor and hospice chaplain. She has resided at Horizon House the last 14 years. Her two passions were cats and genealogy. She loved working on jigsaw puzzles, Mahjong, beading, reading and volunteering.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sisters Joann (Don) Simons, Ruth (Glenn) Rogers and brother Hank (Eden) Waggoner as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019