Doriswayne "Dee" Wise Long SANWICK
Dee Sanwick took her final bow on September 26, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born in El Paso Texas in 1922 and lived in South America, San Francisco and Hollywood before settling in Seattle. Dee lived life with fierce determination, creativity and curiosity. She was a voracious reader, activist, mother, animal lover, equestrian and lifelong learner. Dee was an actor, make-up artist and performed on stage at Seattle's Cirque Theatre, and with Driftwood Players of Edmonds. She also directed, produced and performed with her beloved Drama Group at the Washington Athletic Club (WAC) where she was an active member for 62 years. Her service on WAC committees spanned nearly 60 years, concluding as WAC historian. Dee also held leadership positions on Seattle Arts Commission, Seattle Opera Guild, Swedish Tumor Institute and her homeowners association.
Dee was inspired to live a long life by her maternal grandmother who lived to 110. She was preceded in death by the loves of her life husbands Frank Long and K.A. Sanwick, Jr., daughter Jareth "Dusty" Long Faraj, and her cat Sugar. Special thanks to Dee's wonderful neighbors at Alpine Ridge South, her wide circle of friends, librarians all, county and state social workers, Lynnwood EMTs, and to the extraordinary people at Lynnwood Post Acute Rehab Center who made her feel at home for the last few months.
In celebration of Dee, treat yourself to a live theatre performance. She would love that.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019