Dorlene Elizabeth (Eliason) Bressan
Our cherished mother, grand-mother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 95 on August 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Angelo; her youngest daughter, Susie; and her eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Tony Bressan, Glenn and Janet Bressan, Mia and Casey Shearer, and Brian and Alberta Bressan; by her grandchildren Andrea and Jonny Wagar, Zachary and Kate Bressan, Laura Shearer, Angelina and Jacob Kent, and Clay and Trina Skinner; by her great-grandchildren Bella, Savanna, Giana, Crosby, Tori and Daniel and by many nieces and nephews.
Dorlene and her identical twin sister, Dee, were born in Opheim, Montana on January 13, 1925. The twins were so small that they slept together in a dresser drawer next to the kitchen stove. They were not expected to survive the winter, but they showed the toughness that was to last all their long lives.
Dorlene and her sisters came to Renton in 1942 to build B17's and B29's, mostly at the Renton Boeing plant. The twins were so small that they were tasked to string cables inside the most cramped areas of the plane. Dorlene met the love of her life, Angelo, after the war; the twins would change clothes in the middle of dates so that Angelo was never sure who he was dancing with. Angelo and Dorlene married on December 28, 1948 and soon started their family. They provided a loving and stable home full of life lessons, delicious desserts, and the freedom to play. Dorlene re-joined the workforce after Angelo's stroke, working as a dietary aide at Valley General Hospital until her retirement in 1990. In retirement, she volunteered at the Renton Historical Museum with her sister-in-law, Mary Sutter, and served at her church's "Friendly Kitchen" evenings with her sisters. She wrote poems to celebrate major events for her children, grandchildren, extended family and for her friends.
Dorlene was able to live in her own home until her last days due to the loving and dedicated care provided by her son, Tony, who will always have the family's gratitude and thanks.
A private ceremony is being planned for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Renton Historical Museum.
The family wishes to thank Vio and her staff at Vio's Evergreen Elderly Care for their kind and professional care of our mother.
Sign Dorlene's online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com