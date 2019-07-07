Home

Dorothy (Dunmire) Anderson

January 8, 1934 ~ June 23, 2019

Dorothy was raised in Seattle, Wa. She attended Lincoln High School where she met the love of her life, Jim Anderson. They married in 1954 and built a beautiful life together for 65 years in Edmonds. Together they built and were successful in two businesses, Jimbo's Family Restaurant and later, Wight's Home & Garden. Dorothy was a loving & devoted wife, mother, grand/great-grand mother and faithful friend. She is survived by her husband Jim, their three children Russ(Connie), Cindi (Ken) and Linda (Archie) as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy will also be missed by her many family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 20, 2019 2:00 p.m. at

Trinity Lutheran Church

6215 196th St SW, Lynnwood, Wa.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research.

Please share memories at

www.beckstributecenter.com
Published in The Seattle Times from July 7 to July 14, 2019
