Dorothy Ann (Mattson) Pointer

Dorothy Ann (Mattson) Pointer Obituary
Dorothy Ann (Mattson) Pointer

Born May 6, 1936, Dorothy passed away on August 20, 2018. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Seattle and lived in various locations in North Seattle and Shoreline. Dorothy participated in Boy & Girls Scouting with all her children and did cake decorating for friends and family. She and her husband ran a small antique business in retirement, traveling to various antique and toy shows around the states.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Waldie and Mable Mattson, and sister Loraine Richards. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Willard Pointer; sister, Margaret (Carl) Wert; sons; Steve (Pam) and Brian (Kristi) Pointer; daughters Diane (Kris) Pointer and Barbara Wold; grandchildren; Ryan, Megan, and Kyle Pointer, Kayla and Justin Atkinson, Brittany and Zachary Wold; a great-grandchild, Taylor Pointer and many nieces, nephews and extended family who loved and will miss her.

The family would like to give thanks to Visiting Angels and

Providence Hospice Care of Snohomish County for their help

and special care in her final months.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 6, 2019
