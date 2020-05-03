Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Collop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Anne Collop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Anne Collop Obituary
Dorothy Anne Collop

Age 97 of Shoreline, Washington, Dorothy passed away on April 20, 2020, of natural causes.

Dorothy was born on March 30, 1923 to William Arthur and Marjorie McDermott in Seattle, WA. She grew up in the Ballard neighborhood and graduated from Ballard High School in 1941. She married Ray Collop on May 15, 1942. Together they had three children, Ken, Wayne, and Keith. In addition to being a loving and dedicated wife and mother to our family she worked for the Bon Marche and was a real estate agent.

Throughout her life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She was an active and dedicated member of the Berean Bible Church in Shoreline. In 1987 see wrote, if I could live my life over I would live it "Just exactly as I've lived this life"

Dorothy joins her husband Ray in heaven. She is survived by her brother Ray McDermott of Longview WA, her three sons, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on a later date. Remembrances should be sent to Berean Bible Church, 2345 North 185th, Shoreline, WA 98133, Union Gospel Mission in Seattle, or Crista Samantha Fund, 19327 Kings Garden Dr. North, Shoreline, WA 98133.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -