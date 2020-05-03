|
Dorothy Anne Collop
Age 97 of Shoreline, Washington, Dorothy passed away on April 20, 2020, of natural causes.
Dorothy was born on March 30, 1923 to William Arthur and Marjorie McDermott in Seattle, WA. She grew up in the Ballard neighborhood and graduated from Ballard High School in 1941. She married Ray Collop on May 15, 1942. Together they had three children, Ken, Wayne, and Keith. In addition to being a loving and dedicated wife and mother to our family she worked for the Bon Marche and was a real estate agent.
Throughout her life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She was an active and dedicated member of the Berean Bible Church in Shoreline. In 1987 see wrote, if I could live my life over I would live it "Just exactly as I've lived this life"
Dorothy joins her husband Ray in heaven. She is survived by her brother Ray McDermott of Longview WA, her three sons, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on a later date. Remembrances should be sent to Berean Bible Church, 2345 North 185th, Shoreline, WA 98133, Union Gospel Mission in Seattle, or Crista Samantha Fund, 19327 Kings Garden Dr. North, Shoreline, WA 98133.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020