Dorothy C. Heggen
Dorothy was born in St. Paul, MN May 20, 1924 and passed away April 17, 2020. Her parents were Charles and Florence Coulter. Her dad was Chief of Police in St. Paul for many years during the 1930's. Upon his retirement in 1936, the family moved to Grand Rapids, MN. She and her sister, Gloria, decided they should have nicknames, and "Dee" and "Glee" seemed just right.
On graduating from high school, Dorothy moved to Duluth, MN where she attended Duluth Business University, then worked as secretary to the president of a creamery. A friend invited her to visit Seattle where she fell in love with Mt. Rainier. After moving to Seattle, she met Stanley Heggen at a dance at the DAR House on Capitol Hill during a mixer when she danced with the fellow who had the same number printed on the back of his name tag as hers.
Stanley was also from Minnesota. Stanley and Dorothy were married for 63 years before Stanley passed away at age 89 in 2010.
They are survived by four children, Pamela (David McDonald), Warren Heggen (Julia), Carol (Richard Stone), and Beth Basabe, four grandchildren, Kate, Daniel, Andrew, and Phillip, and 2 great-grandchildren, Jo and Decker. The family enjoyed camping and road trips including many trips back to Minnesota in the '55 Chev station wagon. Dee and Stan square danced for 32 years, belonging to the Merry Mixers and Dudes and Dolls Square Dance Clubs. She was the well-loved Kellogg Middle School secretary in the Shoreline School District for many years. Dee had several hobbies - oil painting, knitting, sewing and playing pinochle. Being with children and grandchildren and her many friends were special times for her. Dee will be remembered for her positive spirit and gentle ways. Her love of life, compassion, and spirituality warmed the hearts of all who knew her.
Remembrances may be made to Ronald United Methodist Church, 17839 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133.
