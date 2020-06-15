Dorothy Clardy Loutfy, a shining star in this life, returned to the firmament on May 17, 2020.
She died at home in Lynnwood, WA with her beloved daughter Amani Loutfy, of Oakland CA by her side.
Anyone who knew her is better for having known Dorothy. May she rest in peace. Email condolences to dorothyloutfy@gmail.com. Memorial TBD
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 30, 2020.