Dorothy E. Corlett
Dorothy was born February 11, 1931 in Harlowton, MT. She lived in Seattle for 67 years and passed away March 23, 2019.
Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Peggy, Linda, Karen and David; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Jim; and her twin brother, Don Sivertson.
Family graveside services were held in Oakesdale, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019