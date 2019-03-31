Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Corlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy E. Corlett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy E. Corlett Obituary
Dorothy E. Corlett

Dorothy was born February 11, 1931 in Harlowton, MT. She lived in Seattle for 67 years and passed away March 23, 2019.

Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Peggy, Linda, Karen and David; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Jim; and her twin brother, Don Sivertson.

Family graveside services were held in Oakesdale, WA.

To read the full funeral notice and sign the guestbook, please visit: harveyfuneral.com

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now