Dorothy Eleanor Vodopest
Born November 23, 1928 on Bainbridge Island, WA to Esther (Lundgren) and Edwin Flodin. She passed away peacefully at her home in Seattle, WA on August 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband Raymond, her daughter Jennie Shink, her nephew Michael Barnett and his wife Verna. She was preceded in death by her sister Betty Barnett and her brother Donald Flodin.

Dorothy was a longtime parishioner at Christ the King Catholic Church. She was an avid gardener, an excellent cook, and a loyal fan of many local sports teams. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
