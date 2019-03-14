|
|
Dorothy Fairbrook Ausink
Age 97, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Seattle, died March 5, 2019.
Survived by children, Adele (Mark) Dolan, and John (Elaine Simmons) Ausink; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Anna Peterson; and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Arthur Assink; daughter, April; parents, Lloyd and Ruth (Gray) Fairbrook; and siblings, James (Doris) Fairbrook, Helen (Alan) Jones, and John (Marjean) Fairbrook.
Funeral Service 11:00 AM Sat., March 16 (visitation 10-11AM) at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Laurel Ave., Hudson, WI. Interment 10 AM, Sat.,
April 13th, Holland Cemetery,
Moxee, WA. Memorials preferred.
www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 14, 2019