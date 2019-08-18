Home

Dorothy passed away at age 93 in Seattle on July 28, 2019 of injuries sustained when she was hit by a car. Her husband, Everett passed away in 2016 after 72 years of marriage. Survived by daughter, Wendy (Michael) Hobson and son, Brad (Colette) Wright and grandchildren Aaron and Shawn Hobson and Carson Wright.

Celebration of Life is Sunday, August 25, 1:00-4:00 pm at

American Legion Hall, 3618 SW Alaska St., West Seattle.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Seattle Family YMCA 3622 SW Snoqualmie ST, Seattle 98126.

For the full obituary please visit www.forestlawnseattle.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019
