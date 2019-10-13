|
Dorothy I. Collings
Dorothy I. Collings of Seattle, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 at N.W. Hospital & Medical Center in Seattle. She was born November 20, 1930 in Everett Washington to the late John and Clara Davis. On June 3, 1967 Dorothy married her late husband Elmer (Moe) Collings. She was a long time active member of the Philadelphia Church in Seattle and worked many years at Virginia Mason Hospital.
Dorothy is survived by her brother, John Davis; children, Candy Odegard and Joseph Collings; many nieces and nephews, cousins, many others who she treated as family and many who cared for and treated her as family. Family, friends and others whose lives
Dorothy touched are invited
to a memorial service at the Philadelphia Church, 7704 - 24th Ave NW, Seattle, Washington at
2:00 PM on Thursday October 24,
2019. Donations in her name may be made to: Philadelphia Church, 7704 - 24th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98177
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019