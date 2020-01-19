Home

Dorothy Ingalill (Hjarne) Kragseth

Dorothy Ingalill (Hjarne) Kragseth

Our beloved Dorothy (94) passed peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019 after a brief battle with Leukemia. Dorothy was born October 31, 1925 in Seattle, WA to Johan Jacob Hjarne and Svea Katarina Hjarne and is survived by her loving family; daughter, Debbie Woodrich (Mark); granddaughters, Katherine Stewart

(Jeremy Griffith); and Margaret Woodrich; and great-grandson, Henry Griffith. Please sign our online guestbook and view full obituary and memorial plans at:

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa/dorothy-kragseth-8971435
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020
