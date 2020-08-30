1/1
Dorothy Irene Kennedy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Irene Kennedy

Dorothy Kennedy passed away on August 5, 2020, at age 96. She graduated from nursing school in 1946, and married the love of her life, Paul Kennedy, in 1949. They raised four daughters together and adored each other to the end. Dorothy had a servant's heart, and was playful, creative, adventurous and fun. She leaves behind husband Paul, 4 daughters, 10 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren. All will miss her shining presence.

Please sign Dorothy's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved