Dorothy Irene Kennedy
Dorothy Kennedy passed away on August 5, 2020, at age 96. She graduated from nursing school in 1946, and married the love of her life, Paul Kennedy, in 1949. They raised four daughters together and adored each other to the end. Dorothy had a servant's heart, and was playful, creative, adventurous and fun. She leaves behind husband Paul, 4 daughters, 10 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren. All will miss her shining presence.
