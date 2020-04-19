|
|
Dorothy J. (Perry) Hilliard
1941 ~ 2020
Dorothy was born on December 28, 1941 in Higginsville, Missouri to John Earl and Ella (Williams) Perry. She moved to Seattle to live with her sister when she was a senior in high school and graduated from Garfield in 1959. At Garfield she met the love of her life, best friend, husband, & partner of 61 years Billy Hilliard.
During her career, Dorothy had satisfying jobs with IBM, King County Metro and BBC Dodge.
Dorothy passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 8, 2020. She is survived by her children, Todd (Kristi) and Lori. Grandchildren: Evan (Clairiessa), Elgin (Sarah), Erica, Elijah Hall and Cori Hilliard. Great grandchildren: Maliyah, Mi'Leah, Lonzell, and Privlige Hall. Sisters: Mary Alice Patterson (Topeka, KS), Eunice (Paul) Lewis, and Carmen (Howell) Johnson (Topeka, KS). Preceded in death by her parents, husband Billy, and sisters, Portia Morrow and Ramona Nash.
Dorothy was very much loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. At her request, there will be no services.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020