|
|
Dorothy Jean Richards
Dorothy passed away peacefully July 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 90 years old. Born July 7, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio to Benjamin and Helen Kish, Dorothy attended John Hay High School where she met the love of her life, William Richards. They were married on September 9, 1950 and blessed with two children, Deborah Jeanne and William Raymond. They moved from Cleveland to Chicago, Detroit, back to Chicago and finally out to Fullerton, CA in 1975 to pursue Bill's career advancement at U.S. Steel. In 1986, Bill and Dorothy moved to Mission Viejo to retire. She spent almost 30 years enjoying a full and eventful life there until she moved to Arlington Heights, IL in 2013 to join her daughter and family. After a serious fall which broke her hip in the beginning of 2019 she moved to Newcastle, WA to join her son and family.
Dorothy was committed to God and maintained a strong relationship with him throughout her entire life. She also developed and nurtured so many special friendships over the years in all of the places she lived. She loved hummingbirds, cultivating roses and being close to the ocean. She was an extremely talented artisan in the craft of cross stitch.
Dorothy was the cherished grandmother to Kendra (Bill) Fiorito, Keith Peterson, Scott and Louisa Richards. She was also a devoted great-grandmother (G.G.) to Anthony Joseph Fiorito and was blessed with the chance to meet her second great-grandchild, Delaney Jeanne Fiorito just before her passing. In her last stage of life, she celebrated her 90th birthday with the entire family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, beloved husband (1999) and her dearest daughter (2017). Her wishes were honored with a private service out at sea on August 16, 2019.
Sign Dorothy's online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019