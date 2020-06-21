Dorothy Jeanne Warp
Dorothy Jeanne Davey Warp

January 25, 1927 ~ May 19, 2020

Jeanne Warp died May 19 in Des Moines, Washington after a long journey through dementia. Born in Sioux City, Iowa to Hazel Rettig and C.E. Davey, Jeanne grew up in Missouri and Iowa with her mother, grandparents, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Warp in 2011.

As her dementia progressed, Jeanne was cared for by her daughters and the health care team at Wesley Homes. Jeanne is survived by her daughters Jennifer, Alison, and Kimberly, son-in-law Rufe, and her grandchildren Sara, Kate, and Bart. She requested no service.

Bye, bye Mom.

Let your little light shine.

For more, please see https://www.funerals.coop/obituaries/jeanne-warp.html

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
