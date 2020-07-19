Dorothy Katherine (Webb) Wicklund



A lifelong Seattleite, Dorothy passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2020 at 93. She was born at Seattle's Providence Hospital, graduated from West Seattle High School in 1944, married Carl in 1950, and raised three children. The family spent summers camping and enjoying the family beach cabin on Vashon/Maury Island.



Dorothy had lifelong friends and was involved in her community. She led Girl Scout troops, was active in Local 609, and served in many roles at Hope Lutheran Church. She was a member of the Swedish Club and the 34th District Democrats. After she retired as a kitchen manager for the Seattle Schools, she and Carl travelled all over the world. At home she gardened & always read the newspaper cover to cover. She will be remembered for her intelligence, loyalty, organization, fierce pursuit of fairness, and amazing memory.



Dorothy was immensely proud of her children; Don and Jeanne Wicklund, Janis Smith and Doug Bacon, and Ken and Connie Wicklund, her four grandchildren & their spouses, and her five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Harry in 1942, and by her husband in 2001. Her sister, Maxine, survives her.



A memorial will be held with immediate family. Donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to the Hope Lutheran Foundation 4456 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116



