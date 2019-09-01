|
Dorothy May Rupert
Dorothy passed peacefully on May 30, 2019. She was born to James & Agnes Hatton on July 21, 1926. Dorothy lived in Seattle for the majority of her life, attending Oak Lake Elementary and Queen Anne High School, graduated 1944. She married Virgil Rupert in 1948, they became best friends and were the love of each other's life.
Donations in Dorothy's remembrance can be made to Phinney Ridge Lutheran Church or Children's Home Society of Washington.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 1, 2019