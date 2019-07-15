|
Dorothy Nina Kilts
Dorothy Nina Kilts was born January 5, 1926 in Kansas to John and Gertrude (Lagergren) Butler. Dorothy passed away July 2,
2019 in Yuba City, California. She worked as a Blueprint Reproduction Specialist for 20 years.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Dan McCelland of Red Bluff, CA and step-daughter, Cheryl Kilts of Seattle, WA area. Services for Dorothy will be private at Bonney Watson Washington Memorial, SeaTac, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times from July 15 to July 16, 2019