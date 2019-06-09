Dorothy Phyllis Hostek



1918 ~ 2019



Born on August 25, 1918, Dorothy lived in Seattle her entire 100 years. She passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019.



Dorothy was raised on Capitol Hill and had fond memories of riding the trolley to Madison Park, spending time at her aunt's bakery and going on camping trips in the family Hupmobile. She was a graduate of Garfield High School class of 1936. Dorothy married Stanley Hostek in 1942, they raised two children together in Magnolia and were married 71 loving years. She was a devoted homemaker, talented seamstress and volunteer. Dorothy's family and friends meant the world to her and the holidays filled a special place in her heart. She was never one to pass up a See's chocolate, a Gin Fizz, phone calls with friends, time in her garden, or a chance to reminisce. Dorothy was a dedicated member of the Daughters of the Pioneers of Washington: Chapter One, and was proud of her family's pioneer heritage and their local origins in Port Madison.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Stanley, sister Miriam Waite, parents Phyllis Rippett and Edmund Van Wyck, and many other loved ones who blessed her life. She is survived by her son Loren (Isobel), daughter Adrienne Ferguson (Mark), her grandchildren, Kelsey Eads (Forest), Travis Ferguson (Lauren Simpson), Becky Tanghe (Ryan) and John Hostek, and great-grandchildren, Harper Simpson and Louis Eads.



Dorothy's family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers: Esse, Rodelle, Helen, the Magnolia Home Care team, and Providence Hospice. A private family service was held at Evergreen-Washelli, Seattle, on a beautiful April day. Donations may be made in Dorothy's name to Seattle Children's Hospital. Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019