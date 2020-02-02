|
Dorothy "Dottie" Pugsley Grandolfi
"Dottie" Grandolfi, a social worker and artist, born on April 23, 1930 in Rochester, NY passed away surrounded by her loving family and dog Lila in Kirkland on January 29, 2020 at the age of 89. A graduate of the U of Rochester, she raised her girls and lived most of her life in New Orleans. Dottie was a creative, daring, and strong soul who survived many life changes including Hurricane Katrina, relocating to Kirkland in her 70s, and challenging medical diagnoses. She wished to be remembered for her sense of humor, the wacky times she shared with others, her study of psychology, love of whales, spirited creativity, art, and lack of hubris. She was a practitioner of Jin Shin Jyutsu and Healing Touch and a Board member of the C.G. Jung Society in New Orleans. She valued close bonds with her daughter Mia, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren Phoebe and Jay, and dog Lila. She cherished her friends at SHAG Woodlands in Kirkland, her driftwood sculpture class in Redmond, Golden Pine AFH, and Parkinson's support group.
Dottie is predeceased by parents Florence and Howard, siblings Betty and Howard, and daughter Sierra. She is survived by daughters Mia Grandolfi Wall and Gina Grandolfi Khairkhah as well as grandchildren Faith Ann, Narguess, Mo'oud, Jay, Fatemeh, and Phoebe.
A memorial service and reception will be held at Episcopal Church of the Holy Cross in Redmond on Saturday, February 8 at 1 p.m. Please read a fuller bio and sign the Guestbook in the obituary section of bartonfuneral.com or sign Dottie's Guestbook at Legacy.com. Contributions may be made to LLS.org.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020