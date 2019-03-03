Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Paton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Rose Paton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Rose Paton Obituary
Dorothy Rose Paton

In loving memory of Dorothy

Dorothy passed away at age 92 on February 15, 2019. We already miss her so much. She is survived by her 3 daughters: Dale Reisner, Lisa (Bill) Nelson and Romany (Dan) McCabe, her sister Louisa Eveleigh, brother Robert Eveleigh, 5 grandchildren: Brienne (Alec) Coultas, Sasha (Drew) Morris, CJ (Dana) Brodie, Kira Brodie (Scott White) and Craig Brodie plus 6 great grandchildren.

At her request there will be no memorial service.

Remembrances may be made to .

Please visit Dorothy's online guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.