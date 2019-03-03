|
Dorothy Rose Paton
In loving memory of Dorothy
Dorothy passed away at age 92 on February 15, 2019. We already miss her so much. She is survived by her 3 daughters: Dale Reisner, Lisa (Bill) Nelson and Romany (Dan) McCabe, her sister Louisa Eveleigh, brother Robert Eveleigh, 5 grandchildren: Brienne (Alec) Coultas, Sasha (Drew) Morris, CJ (Dana) Brodie, Kira Brodie (Scott White) and Craig Brodie plus 6 great grandchildren.
At her request there will be no memorial service.
Remembrances may be made to .
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019