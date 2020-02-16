|
|
Dorothy Webeck
Dorothy Rose Webeck (nee Herrick) died peacefully on January 26, 2020, in Seattle, WA. Dorothy was born on February 18, 1918 in Chicago, IL. Dorothy's greatest joys were her family, friends, and music, and she loved a challenging crossword or intricate jigsaw puzzle. An adventurous spirit, Dorothy moved across the country several times, and traveled extensively throughout Europe, often by herself, meeting people and making new friends.
She spoke often of her loving family and wonderful childhood growing up--swimming in Lake Michigan, pony rides in Calumet Park and dancing in the kitchen with her father. Dorothy loved to dance, and she is surely swinging away to some Glenn Miller where her soul now resides.
Dorothy worked at Unigard Insurance Co. in Seattle for many years, and also as an usher at the Seattle Opera house after her retirement. She also lived and worked in Marin County, CA.
Dorothy is survived by her children Edward Hanzel (Kerrie), Linda Ogilvie-Davis (Michael), Susan Webeck (Harry) and Robert Webeck (Tracie), her nephew Chuck Ekdahl (Nancy), and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Dorothy requested that any donations in her memory be made to Bailey-Boushay House. Private services will be held in Chicago.
Visit Dorothy's Guest Book
at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020