Dorothy S. Trondsen
Dorothy (Stone) Trondsen, born October 10, 1930 ~ passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born in Great Falls, MT and was the second of Forrest and Mildred Stone's two children. She grew up in Montana, Wyoming and Utah, before moving to Seattle to attend the University of Washington, where she met John, her future husband of 62 years.
Dorothy's priorities were family, faith and community. During her long life she worked as both a pediatric and geriatric nurse, and later in life as a bookkeeper for a small construction business. She served countless hours in many volunteer roles at her church. More than 40 years ago she helped establish what is now called University Temple Children's School. She helped found and run the University Temple Thrift Store. She touched many lives with acts of loving kindness. By virtue of her sojourn on Earth, the world is a better place.
She is survived by her children Kathy (Paul) Benedict, Kirsten (Tom) Yelin and Robert (Michele) Trondsen, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Janice, and her brother Forrest.
A celebration of her life will be
held November 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM
at University Temple United Methodist Church,
1415 NE 43rd St., Seattle.
Memorial gifts may be made to the University Temple (note: Dorothy Trondsen Memorial), the American Diabetes Association or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019