Dorothy S. Trondsen
Dorothy (Stone) Trondsen, born October 10, 1930, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 at the age of 88.
A celebration of her life will be
held November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm
at University Temple United Methodist Church,
1415 NE 43rd St., Seattle.
Memorial gifts may be made to University Temple (please designate Dorothy Trondsen Memorial) or the American Diabetes Association or a .
A more complete obituary can be found at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/seattletimes/
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019