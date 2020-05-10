|
|
Dorothy ("Dodie") Shiel Capeloto
After a long, rich and wonderful life, Dorothy ("Dodie") Capeloto peacefully passed away on April 28. Born in Seattle December 22, 1928 to Marguerite and Walter P. Shiel, she attended Roosevelt High School, graduated from Forest Ridge School of the Sacred Heart and the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics in 1950. She was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority and while attending the UW, met Bob Capeloto at a sorority / fraternity exchange party. After Bob's service in the Marine Corps, they married in 1952.
Dodie was a very busy lady and volunteered for many worthy causes. She was especially proud of her founding role in the creation of King County's Partnership for Youth Justice program, on which she served for 15 years. This still existing program provides an alternative for youth charged with a minor crime to bypass the juvenile court system. Communities throughout the country have adopted similar procedures.
The next calling was a docent for the Woodland Park Zoo and the Museum of History and Industry (MOHI) community outreach program to elementary schools.
A cancer survivor herself, a genuine empathy was developed for people undergoing cancer treatment. As a volunteer for the then recently started Cancer Lifeline, she monitored and supported over 50 patients undergoing treatment for many years.
Later, Dodie turned her attention to Seattle Children's Hospital's Corner Cupboard retail store. Located in the University Village, proceeds from donated items were contributed to Children's. She served as manager for thirteen years until the store closed in 1988. She then managed Children's retail division volunteer staff until her retirement in 1992.
She was a member of the Junior League of Seattle (Vice President), The Sunset Club (President) and The Seattle Tennis Club.
Dodie and Bob loved Husky football and the tailgates before each game. They attended games for over fifty-five years.
Always on the lookout for new experiences, they traveled extensively with Africa as their favorite destination. They wintered for many years in Palm Desert where friends and family would often visit.
In 2009 it was time to move to the newly opened Mirabella retirement community located in South Lake Union. The family especially wants to thank the kind and generous caregivers' staff of Mirabella. Additionally, a hug goes to Dr. Bob Kitchell who, year after year, took such great care of her.
Dodie is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Ann Neu and brother Walter P. Shiel Jr. Survivors include her much loved husband of 67 years, Bob and their three sons who reside in Seattle: Mark, Jay and Paul (Shelly) and four grandchildren (Claire, Ben, Alex and Tony).
It can be said Dodie relished life to the fullest. A lifelong goal of hers was to make Seattle a better place in which to live. There is no question she achieved this goal. She was a kind, caring and a compassionate person who was happiest when surrounded by family. She will truly be missed by her family and hundreds of friends.
A private celebration of Dodie's life will be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seattle Children's Hospital and Research Foundation, PO Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145-5005; The Food Bank at St. Mary's, 611 20th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144; Cancer Lifeline, 6522 Fremont Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020