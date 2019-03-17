Dorothy Trenor



Dorothy Trenor passed away January 10, 2019. Dorothy was born September 6, 1924 to Lee and Juanita Gibson. She grew up in Oakville, Washington. After graduating from high school, Dorothy moved to Seattle to attend business college. She remained in Seattle the rest of her life. In 1946 Dorothy married Merle Desmond. They had four children, David, Sharon, Donald, and Dennis. They later divorced but remained friends.



Dorothy worked in a variety of positions including secretarial jobs for her church, the Army Signal Corps, and the Internal Revenue Service. While riding the bus to work, she met her future husband, Cameron Trenor. They were married in 1982.



Dorothy was an active volunteer working with school PTAs, the Ballard High Foundation, and her church. She was especially proud of the years she spent involved with the Ballard Historical Society and the Nordic Heritage Museum.



Dorothy will be remembered for her smile, sense of humor, and for baking wonderful homemade bread, cinnamon rolls, and scones. She enjoyed reading, cooking, travelling, and spending time with her family. She was an avid University of Washington Husky and Seattle Seahawks fan.



Dorothy is survived by her children, David, Sharon, Donald, and Dennis; stepsons, Cameron, Melvyn, Scott, and Daryl; sisters, Rosemary, and Elaine; nine grandchildren, and dear friends, Carol Andrews and Gordon Strand.



A celebration of life will be



held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019



at the Nordic Museum from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.



Contributions may be made in her memory to the Nordic Museum. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary