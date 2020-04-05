|
|
Douglas Bennett Hasund
Douglas Bennett Hasund, 84, of Everett, Washington, died March 22, 2020, at Broadview AFH, Seattle.
Douglas was born September 11, 1935, in Seattle, Washington.
He attended Lincoln High School 1953. Served in the Navy 1954 -
1958 where he learned to be a Surgical Assistant / Technician. He worked at the University of Washington in the Primate research department where he continued his Surgical career for 35 years. Upon retiring, he continued his career in the private research sector. In addition to his surgical career, he also held multiple odd jobs such as janitor at his church for many years, painting houses, and gardening.
Douglas enjoyed bowling, fishing, old Western shows and movies and absolutely loved going to Las Vegas.
He is survived by his children, Sandra McGeough of Seattle, WA, Julie Jones of American Falls, ID, James Hasund of Everett, WA, Denise Sherman of LaGrande, OR, Carolina Edward of Monroe, WA, and Jennifer Hasund of Lynnwood, WA, along with their spouses/partners. He is also survived by 14 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Deborah Hendrickson.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020