Douglas Brian Sollitt
Douglas Brian Sollitt

November 14, 1945 - July 6, 2020

Doug died on July 6, 2020 at the age of 74 years from a rare form of cancer (mucosal melanoma of the sinuses). He was born in Seattle, WA on November 14, 1945 to James John Sollitt and Doris Jean Sollitt. Doug was raised in Seattle graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1964 and Central Washington State College in Ellensburg, WA in 1968. Since 1975 he lived in Kirkland and Redmond. In his formative years Doug valued work which provided him direction, including fund raisers as a Cub and Boy Scout, working in his Fathers business in his early teens, ski patrol at Ski Acres in High School and ski instructor (Ski West) in his 20's. During his college summers he worked for the U.S. Forest Service on fire crews including one summer as a smoke jumper in Missoula MT, fire lookout station near Shelton WA, and the U.S. Park Service fire crew at Mt. Rainier. Doug enjoyed nearly a 43-year career with Seattle First National Bank/Bank of America retiring in 2011 as senior Vice President in their Home Builder Division. In the Summer of 1968 while working at Mt. Rainier Doug met the love of his life and his future wife Virginia Padden. They were married on June 24, 1972 for 48 years until his death.

Doug was a dedicated and loving husband. Doug enjoyed spending time with and did many varied activities including snow skiing with their son Conrad. Doug was a strong believer in maintaining good health and exercised regularly for many years at the Bellevue Club. He kept a healthy diet including salads almost everyday and his moto was "salad please no dressing". In his later years he enjoyed traveling to other countries but found that his most memorable and enjoyable times were vacations in the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest which included hiking, backpacking, skiing, biking and walking in nature.

In retirement Doug was involved in volunteer activities including serving as a former business mentor for Greater Seattle SCORE, former Board member of Market Neighborhood Association in Kirkland and previously served as the president of his condominium association for several years. Doug is survived by his loving wife Virginia Padden-Sollitt of Kirkland WA, son and daughter in-law Conrad and Romana Sollitt of Hollywood Hills, CA, sister and brother in-law Nancy and Bob Schmall of Surprise, AZ, nephew Curtis Calhoun (wife Tracy) of Spokane, WA, and grand-niece/nephew, Caitlyn and Jacob Calhoun.

A private family memorial service for Doug will be held due to the public impact of COVID-19. Entombment will take place following the service at Acacia Memorial Park in Seattle, WA.

Webcasting will be available for those unable to attend. https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/ Event ID: Acacia Password: CORZSA

Remembrances can be made to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance or Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, WA.

Sign Doug's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
