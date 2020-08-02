Douglas C. Nickson



Douglas Clark Nickson, 74, of Bellevue, Washington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25 2020 in Seattle after a short battle with cancer.



He born on December 22, 1945 in Pueblo, Colorado.



Douglas was very proud to have been an Eagle Scout. He remained active in scouting his entire life, receiving the Silver Beaver Award in 2006.



He graduated from Central Washington University and served on their Alumni Board of Directors. He believed in developing his abilities, earning a BA, MBA, MSCLS and several financial advisor certifications.



He was a retired U.S. Naval Reserve Commander and served on a five-state Advisory Board for the U.S. Navy, as well as his local swim and tennis club.



He was a life-long enthusiastic fan of UW Husky Football. Summited Mount Rainier in 1985 and participated in running and triathlon events.



Douglas began a career in Financial Services in 1970. The companies operated by Douglas and wife Karen specialized in providing retirement financial services.



Douglas was a stupendously driven goal setter and achiever. His love of history and desire to see places where it happened drove him to become an intrepid global traveler, and forged Douglas into becoming a uniquely gifted and prodigious motivational raconteur well known amongst his numerous local and international involvements. His travels took him to all seven continents, more than 100 countries and all 50 states.



Douglas is survived by; his wife Karen, daughters Stefani and Jackie and brothers Bill and Tim.



A private ceremony will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery on Friday, August 7th. A Memorial Celebration will be held afterward in Douglas and Karen's Bellevue neighborhood.



Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in his name to; The Boy Scouts of America, Chief Seattle Council.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store