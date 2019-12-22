Home

Douglas Johnson, a retired cardiac surgeon, quarter horse farmer and a man of many hobbies, passed away peacefully at his home away from home, Swedish Hospital, on November 6, 2019 at the age of 77. Doug/Dad/Grandpa will be forever remembered by his daughters Angela and Jennifer, his son DJ, his 3 grandchildren (John Reed III, Georgina Rose and Audrey Jeanne) and his brother Norman. His partner Leah and cousins, Joan, Diane, Doug and Kazue also grieve his passing.

A celebration of life will be held

at 12:30pm on Saturday,

January 4, 2020 at M Bar C Ranch

in Freeland, WA. For more

information and to share memories, visit the full obituary

page at www.emmickfunerals.com

In lieu of gifts, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Swedish Medical Center Foundation via www.swedishtributegifts.org/drjohnson
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019
