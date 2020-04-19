|
|
Douglas
Der Yuen, MD
Douglas Der Yuen died peacefully on April 7, 2020. He was born in Hong Kong on September 20, 1938 to Frank and Eileen (Cheng) Der Yuen. Growing up with his sister Penelope in Running Springs, California near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains, Doug developed a passion for downhill skiing, becoming a nationally ranked racer as a teenager. He never outgrew his love of the mountains, fresh powder, and making effortless, endless tracks. Many of his family's favorite memories with him revolve around skiing together.
Following graduation from Pomona College in 1960, he pursued his medical degree at the University of California, San Francisco. His internship and residency training were completed in Seattle at Harborview Medical Center and the University of Washington Medical Center, respectively. In July of 1969, he was drafted into the US Army Medical Corps and served two and a half years at Landstuhl General Hospital in Germany before transferring to Madigan Army Hospital in Tacoma in 1972. After discharge, he joined the faculty of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Washington until 1977 when he joined The Mason Clinic and served as Chief of Obstetrics at Virginia Mason Hospital. In 1981, he moved to private practice with the Seattle Obstetrics and Gynecology Group and was Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Swedish Hospital for four years. He was a past president of Washington State Obstetrical Association, Seattle Gynecological Society, and Pacific Northwest Obstetrics and Gynecology Association. After delivering thousands of babies and caring for countless patients, he retired in 2003. He was loved and trusted by patients, admired and respected as a teacher and mentor. He was an accomplished surgeon, dedicated colleague, and loyal friend.
Doug was a Renaissance man - knowledgeable about so many subjects, well versed in history, science, music, art, food, wine, and sports. He excelled at everything he tried. He was an accomplished skier, flyfisherman, sailor, cook, oenophile, punster. He was frugal, and lived for finding a bargain. He loved crosswords. He was funny, and fun to be with. He was a romantic. He was charming. He was a gentleman. He was handsome. He was sentimental. He doted on our dogs. He was compassionate and passionate. He cherished his time outdoors and sharing that joy with family and friends. True to his thrifty nature, his annual Whistler ski passes were well used. Skiing rejuvenated him; whether for a solo sprint, leaving home before dawn, driving north accompanied by JS Bach, Handel, James Taylor, or the Dixie Chicks, making tracks all day or a family trip, the car brimming with gear, laughter and eager anticipation. While our quads burned after a day on the slopes, Doug never tired. Doug also found great joy on the Yakima River, catching (or not) and releasing trout. Drawn to the beauty of rivers and the art of outwitting a fish, he often escaped to our little house on the river just 90 minutes away. He loved where he lived. He loved with whom he lived. He was never happier than sitting at the head of the table heavily laden with gourmet food and a bottle or two of fine vintage or local wine to be shared with family and friends.
Doug was married to his Pomona College sweetheart, Sue Marie Lynn, from 1961 until her untimely death in 1973. In 1978, Doug married his wife, Leena (Kiirats). It was not lost on him how fortunate he was to have found true love twice in a lifetime.
Doug lived a full, creative, passionate life and set a wonderful example for his dearly loved family and friends. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his beloved daughters Hilary (Geoff) Bond of Wayne, Pennsylvania; Jennifer Der Yuen (Tim Katz) of Portola Valley, California; and Whitney (Tim) Hemker of Bellevue, Washington; and grandchildren Evelyn, Phineas and Beatrix Bond, Charles and Madeleine Katz, and Penelope and Bennett Hemker.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020