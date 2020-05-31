Douglas Edwin Sutherland Horne



Colonel Douglas Edwin Sutherland Horne, retired, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on August 27, 2019. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on November 2, 1932 to parents Douglas and Ruth Horne. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Meredith Horne in 2017, and his sister, Ardith Horne in 2018. He is survived by his three daughters - Kym Horne, Gigi Johnston (Bryan) and Cydney Clowdsley (Reg); three grandchildren and three great grandchildren; extended family in Washington and Nebraska.



Dad was a career Army officer, and retired in 1987 after 34 years of proud and dedicated service to his country. He did multiple tours of duty in Viet Nam as part of the 5th Special Forces Group, 82nd Airborne Division. His assignments took him (and sometimes us) all over the world - Iceland, Viet Nam, Thailand, Nicaragua, Spain and Belgium - as well as multiple stateside assignments all over the country. He always lived life to the fullest and pushed the limits. While in Thailand in 1969, he was voluntarily "Skyhooked" by a C-130 Hercules for which he was awarded the Thai Master Parachute Wings.



Dad was a seventh-generation bagpiper from a long line of Clan Sutherland pipers. He was a member of the Seattle Scottish Bagpipe Band in his late teens and early twenties. He was very proud of his heritage and played his bagpipes at home when we were young, with all of the dogs in the neighborhood accompanying him.



Dad was also a published author. His book, "Life in a Rear-View Mirror, Memoirs of a Soldier" Was published in 2008. He was working on a second book when he passed away.



There is so much that could be said about our father. He was a brave soldier, he was honest, he was strong, he had an amazing sense of humor, was a great patriot, and always our rock and our hero. We miss him terribly. Our only consolation is that now he has been reunited with the love of his life, our mom.



We love you, Dad.



There was no funeral at Dad's request, just a small family memorial. Any donations made in his name should go to one of his three favorite charities - Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, St. Jude Hospital for Children, or Boy's Town.



