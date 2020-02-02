|
Douglas Gwynne Bain
Loving husband, father, grand-father, and friend - Doug passed away on Saturday, January 18,
2020 at the age of 70 after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Charlottesville, Virginia on March 12, 1949, to Chester and Sylvia Bain (Rubinowitz), Doug graduated with highest honors from the University of Virginia and received his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1974. Upon graduation, Doug worked as an attorney at Pillsbury, Madison & Sutro in San Francisco, where he remained for a year and later returned from 1977 to 1982. In between, he served in the General Counsel's Office at the Pentagon from 1975 to 1977 as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. Joining The Boeing Company in 1982, Doug began a 24-year career in the Law Department and retired in 2006 as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Doug was admired and will be remembered for his success promoting diversity in the legal profession, for which he was honored by both the Minority Corporate Counsel Association and the Boeing Global Diversity organization.
An inspiration to all those who knew him, Doug had a passion for hard work and believed strongly in doing the right thing -
a trait that guided his moral compass and led him to the legal profession. People gravitated toward Doug's zest for life and quiet demeanor, and he was one to always put others' needs before his own. His many loves included spending time with family and friends, a good glass of wine, and the golf course, where he could clear his mind and continue his ongoing search for the ever-elusive perfect shot. He also enjoyed travel and boating. His favorite trips were his annual adventures cruising to the islands in northern Washington and Canada to take in nature's beauty with his wife Jules.
Doug is survived by his wife Jules, his son Tyler, daughters Allison and Spencer, daughter-in-law Janelle, brothers Gene and Charles, several nieces and nephews, and his precious granddaughter Adalyn.
Donations may be made in Doug's memory to The Virginia Mason Pancreaticobiliary Cancer Fund. Details for a Celebration of Life for Doug will be provided at a later time.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020