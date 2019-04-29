|
|
Douglas Ira Patterson
April 28, 1960 ~ April 22, 2019 Douglas Ira Patterson of Camano Island, Washington, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 due to complications from heart failure.
He is survived by his son, Nicholas Patterson, daughter-in-law, Kellen Patterson, and former wife, Cheryl Patterson, as well as numerous family and friends.
Born in Seattle, Doug had a deep and abiding love of the Pacific Northwest, exemplified in his passion for angling. He was an excellent fisherman and a wonderful father and friend. He will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held
in Doug's honor on Friday May 3,
2019 at 3:00 pm in the Edmonds
Plaza Room at the Frances
Anderson Center, 700 Main Street,
Edmonds Washington, 98020.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019