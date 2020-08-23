Douglas J. Hunter



Douglas J. Hunter passed away on 1/30/2020. He was born on 11/2/1933 in Salt Lake City, UT to David and Jean Hunter. Doug attended Logan High School, then worked with his father in the family business, Dave's Bakery. He served in the Army from 1953-1961 with two years active duty.



He spent a year at Utah State prior to marrying Nila Rozilla Jorgenson on September 5th, 1957. From 1960 to 1965 Doug and Nila owned and ran Doug's Donut Shop in Ogden, Utah. In 1968 he changed careers and took a job with Lumbermen's Underwriting Alliance in Boise, Idaho. He moved to Mercer Island, WA in 1970, and Issaquah, WA in 1976. He left Lumberman's for Raleigh, Mann and Powell finishing his career at Mumma and Associates before retiring in 1996 and moving to Desert Aire, WA, where he enjoyed his passion playing golf. He also enjoyed boating, waterskiing and snow skiing.



He was preceded in death by his wife Nila Hunter and two of their children in infancy, Brett and Kellie Hunter. He is survived by his daughters Kris Lamberson (Steve) and Pam Green (Fred), his grandchildren, Chelsea Lamberson Goss (Tyson), Kat Lamberson, Morgan Gerstenberger (Carlin), Taylor LeBlanc (Sam) and Hunter Green and his great-grandson Viggo Goss, his sister Kathleen Beruman (Marcos) and brother Bruce Hunter (Kathy).



He loved to make people smile and was a man with an optimistic outlook, always finding a reason to be grateful. Doug's gentle, joyful spirit will be forever missed by his family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store