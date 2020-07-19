1/
Douglas J. Neyhart
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas J. Neyhart

Born June 11, 1938 in Seattle; died July 10, 2020 in Seattle. Survived by his children, Joel, Becky Neyhart-Shaddle (John), Erik and step daughter Leann Geiger (Wayne); 10 grandchildren; and a big extended family. He attended St. Catherine's Elementary, O'Dea High School class of 1957, and University of Washington. He was a brave Air Force veteran. His hard work ethic was reflected in his Boeing career and entrepreneurial endeavors. Besides being a man of hard work, he was also a man of many passions. He loved farming, animals, vacationing in Hawaii, and philanthropic work. He was a devoted Catholic who spent his time doing good works for his church and community. He was a great father, and grandfather who is leaving behind a big legacy. He will be continued to be remembered throughout the community. May he rest in peace. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HOFFNER FISHER & HARVEY FH
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 18, 2020
Condolence to the whole family! May He Rest In Peace
Cory Ocana
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved