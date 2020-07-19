Douglas J. Neyhart
Born June 11, 1938 in Seattle; died July 10, 2020 in Seattle. Survived by his children, Joel, Becky Neyhart-Shaddle (John), Erik and step daughter Leann Geiger (Wayne); 10 grandchildren; and a big extended family. He attended St. Catherine's Elementary, O'Dea High School class of 1957, and University of Washington. He was a brave Air Force veteran. His hard work ethic was reflected in his Boeing career and entrepreneurial endeavors. Besides being a man of hard work, he was also a man of many passions. He loved farming, animals, vacationing in Hawaii, and philanthropic work. He was a devoted Catholic who spent his time doing good works for his church and community. He was a great father, and grandfather who is leaving behind a big legacy. He will be continued to be remembered throughout the community. May he rest in peace. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com