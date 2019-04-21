Home

Doug passed away unexpectedly at his home in Seattle, WA on March 29, 2019. He was born in Cleveland Ohio in 1963. He loved volunteering at Folklife, Kent Parks and Recreation and the Seattle Center Christmas Trains. He loved music, especially John Denver. He faced obstacles in his life with humor and the support of his family. His faithful companion for 14 years was "Garfield The Wonder Cat".

He was loved and will be missed by his friends and family. He leaves behind his sister Heather Horton and brothers Kevin and Steven King.

There wll be a celebration of his life on Sunday April 28th from 2-4 pm at the Enumclaw

King County Library. Sign Doug's

Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019
